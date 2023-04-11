Alumni of Accra Technical University supports USSHER Hospital

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 11, GNA – The Alumni of the Accra Technical University, with support from the Science Laboratory Technology and the Medical Laboratory Technology Departments of the University, has donated assorted items to the maternity unit of the USSHER Hospital at James Town in Accra.

The items worth GHS10,000 include two table top fridges, examination gloves, buckets of paint, gallons of detergent, gallons of sanitizer, waste collectors, buckets, soft drinks, and clothes.

The University also mobilised 44 pints of blood through a blood donation exercise for the Hospital save lives.

Mr Kojo Ayittey, a Lecturer, Science Laboratory Technology Department, ATU, said the initiative was part of the University’s Corporate Social Responsibility to respond to the needs of the community.

Mr Ayittey said the outreach would be an annual programme and that the choice of Ussher Hospital was due to the existing relationship between the University and the health facility.

The donation, he said, was to show love to the mothers and their new-born.

Mrs Fausta Kilian Ganaa, Director, Public Affairs, ATU, said the University’s vision was to be recognised as a top Technical University with regional influence.

She said the exercise formed part of the eight priority areas of the University’s strategic plan, including industry and community Engagement and Internationalisation and visibility.

Mr Ashong Ibrahim, Head of Records and Transport, USSHER Hospital, commended the University for the love exhibited and called on other corporate institutions to assist the facility to enhance health care delivery in the community.

He said the items were relevant to the needs of the Hospital and would help complement the Government’s efforts at improving healthcare outcomes.

GNA

