Leipzig’s Kampl had small panic attack after scoring against Augsburg

Leipzig, Germany, April 16, (dpa/GNA) – Kevin Kampl had a small panic attack, after he scored his first Bundesliga goal in almost three years, which was also the equalizer for RB Leipzig in their 3-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

“I panicked a bit because I couldn’t breathe anymore. I tried to breathe, but it wasn’t working. It was a small shock,” he told broadcasters MDR.

Augsburg broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, but Kampl levelled things up five minutes later. After the goal, he put his hand on his chest, bent over the advertising board and asked for medical assistance.

Kampl explained he was hit in a duel with Augsburg defender Maximilian Bauer before the goal.

“I was somehow hit in the back. It felt like my lungs had collapsed,” he explained, and said the real problem then was panicking because he couldn’t breathe any more.

He recovered and quickly returned to the pitch. His last Bundesliga goal had been in June 2020 against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

GNA

