Kotoko title defence kept alive after thumping 10-man RTU

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 03, GNA – Asante Kotoko was ruthless as they returned to winning ways after beating Real Tamale United (RTU) 4:0 in their match week 25 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Two goals from Steve Dese Mukwala and one each by Augustine Agyapong and Matheus Medieros De Souza ensured the Porcupine Warriors remained in contention for the title race after two outings without a win.

They lost at this same venue 0:2 to Medeama last week before travelling to the capital to pick a point against Legon Cities, leaving their title ambition in limbo.

But the emphatic victory against RTU with an outstanding match against city rivals, King Feisal means another win can push them into the top four.

Asante Kotoko could have taken the lead under one minute when Mukwala came face-to-face with goalkeeper Yaw Osei but instead of going for glory laid a pass to Serge Eric Zeze whose effort was blocked.

The Ugandan import fluffed a similar opportunity in the 12th minute, but this time he sent the a cross across the vital area without any connection from his fellow attackers.

The visitors had their first attempt at goal in the 21st minute when Issah Kuka launched a long drive from 35 yards after Mohammed Sheriff gave the ball away.

The Porcupine Warriors stepped up their game after 25 minutes knowing that any results apart from a win could derail their title defence ambition.

As Kotoko pushed for the opener, goalkeeper Yaw Osei took an early shower when he grabbed the ball outside the box to deny De Souza a goal-scoring opportunity.

Augustine Agyapong scored a screamer from the resultant free to break the deadlock on the 36th minute.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, RTU would not be overwhelmed by the Porcupines as they stood their ground for the remainder of the first half.

Kotoko doubled their lead just two minutes after the break through Mukwala who converted a spot kick after a defender of RTU handled the ball in the penalty box.

They exerted their authority after the second goal, stringing passes together which appeared to sap energy from the visitors as they fruitlessly chased the ball.

The third goal arrived in the 64th minute when Mukwala stole the ball from his marker before chipping it over an onrushing goalkeeper Sheriff Lukman who replaced Osei.

Just when everyone thought the match was ending 3:0 in favour of the Porcupine Warriors their Brazilian import added a fourth in additional time.

It was a beautiful move initiated by George Mfegue with the aid of Enoch Morrison who set up De Souza with an easy task of tapping in.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

