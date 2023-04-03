Ghana’s women hockey team set to hold Dialogue

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 03, GNA – The Women’s Sports Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in collaboration with the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) will organise a one-day symposium at the Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium Conference Hall on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

According to Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission and Vice President of the GHA, the dialogue would be under the theme “Overcoming The Challenges Of The Elite Ghanaian Female Athlete And Social Skills For The Elite Athlete For The Competitive Sports World”.

She said the programme forms part of efforts to engage and interact with women in sports and also to empower them achieve their ultimate goals.

She called on women in hockey; current and old players, coaches, match officials, fans other sports disciplines as well as the media to attend and inform the public on current trends in the hockey world and the current Ghana situation.

GNA

