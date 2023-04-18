K. T. Hammond visits sector agencies

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, April 18, GNA – Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the newly appointed Minister for Trade and Industry Monday embarked on familiarisation visits to sector agencies for first-hand information on the operations of those outfits.

The tour was to enable the minister to interact with heads, understand internal structures and appreciate progress, challenges, and solutions to aid the agencies to carry out their mandates.

The Minister, accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Patrick Yaw Nimo, first visited the Ghana Enterprises Agency, the organisation responsible for implementing policies and programmes to nurture and spur the growth of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

He commended the Management of the Agency, particularly the Chief Executive, Mrs Kosi Yankey Ayeh for instituting attractive programmes such as the “Young Africa Works Programme,” “Enterprises Development Project,” and “YouStart,” among other programmes which have been able to attract funding from development partners like the World Bank.

At the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Minister entreated management to create a congenial and people-centred environment that will enable staff to give off their best.

He also called on GSA management to ensure that proper standards are put in place and enforced to let Ghanaians get value for money for the products they buy, and to allow Ghanaian companies to reap the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The Minister also visited the offices of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and the Ghana International Trade Commission which aims to address unfair trade practices.

His last point of call was the National Coordination Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to provide the needed assistance to Ghanaian companies to gain market access to African markets.

The Minister later engaged heads of some companies under the Government’s flagship One District, One Factory programme.

GNA

