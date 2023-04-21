Henry Quartey congratulates Muslims on completion of Ramadan fast

By Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, April 21, GNA – Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has congratulated the Muslim community on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting season.

“On the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council…send our warmest greetings to Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Iman and all Muslims as you celebrate the successful completion of your fast,” he said in a statement.

Mr Quartey commended the Islamic faithful who had prayed for the restoration of Ghana’s economy, the leadership of the nation and the “peace we continue to enjoy in all facets of our lives.”

“It is therefore imperative for us to congratulate you and say Eid Mubarak for good work done.”

The Regional Minister, however, cautioned the Muslim youth against the reckless riding of motorcycles and other anti-social vices as they celebrated the completion of the demanding Islamic spiritual obligation.

“I wish to appeal to my Muslim brothers and sisters to excise moderation in the celebrations as the reckless riding of motor bikes and other related activities would not be encouraged,” he said.

Mr Quartey charged the Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Police Commands to ensure that law and order are maintained before, during and after the celebration of the religious holiday.

He urged the public to live by the good values of devotion, dedication, and commitment to the principles of love for the betterment of all.

GNA

