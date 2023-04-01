Green Sports Academy wishes Dogboe good luck in world title bout against Ramirez

Accra, April 1, GNA – Green Sports Academy has wished Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe the best of luck in his upcoming bout against Robeisy Ramirez for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight title.

The pair would square off on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the title that was vacated by Emanuel Naverette.

Dogboe would be looking to become a two-time world champion when he faces Cuban boxer Ramirez, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In a statement, Dr. Donald Agumenu, the President of Green Sports Academy, expressed his excitement for Dogboe’s upcoming fight and his admiration for the boxer’s dedication and hard work.

“We are thrilled to see Isaac Dogboe back in the ring, and we believe that he has what it takes to come out victorious in this fight.

“Isaac is an incredible athlete who has shown immense dedication and perseverance throughout his career. We are confident that he will make Ghana proud once again by bringing home another world championship title.”

The statement added that Green Sports Academy was committed to supporting and promoting Ghanaian athletes on the international stage and would stand behind Isaac Dogboe as he takes on this new challenge.

“We wish Isaac Dogboe all the best as he prepares for his WBO featherweight title fight and look forward to celebrating his victory with the rest of Ghana,” the statement stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

