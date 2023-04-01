Dogboe, Ramirez make weight for WBO Featherweight title

Accra, April 01, GNA – Ghana’s Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe and Robeisy Ramirez have both made the required weights form the World Boxing Authority (WBO) Featherweight title fight tonight.

Dogboe made 124.6 lbs, whilst Robeisy Ramirez made 125.6 and both boxers faced-off to set the stage for their WBO featherweight world title fight on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA.

The former WBO Super Batamweight Champion has official record of 26 fights, two loses, 24 wins with 15 knockouts is looking forward of becoming a two-time world champion against the Cuban opponent.

Robeisy Ramiirez also with an official record of 12 fights, one defeat, 11 wins with seven by way of knockouts.

GNA

