Government commits to increasing investment in nurses’ and midwives’ training

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 4, GNA – Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says the government will increase investment in the education of nurses and midwives to advance universal and quality healthcare.

“We will continue to support the specialization of nurses and midwives and create the needed enabling environment for the growth of healthcare delivery,” he said in a speech read for him at the 10th anniversary and fundraising celebration of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) in Accra.

It was on the theme: “A Decade of Nursing and Midwifery Specialist Education in Ghana: Innovative and High Impact Interventions Towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

Emphasising the need for nurses and midwives to be capable to cope with changing healthcare systems and advances in health and nursing sciences, Mr Agyeman-Manu said the government would scale up funding for training and capacity building in leadership and research in the nursing sphere.

He pointed out that empowering nurses and midwives and developing their skills through specialization could have a positive impact on the country’s quest to achieve the UHC, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The minister commended the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, for its contribution towards the development of the GCNM in areas such as the development of programmes and curriculum, training, and technical and financial support.

He urged the GCNM’s leadership to explore more such partnerships to enable the College to strengthen its development.

“I appeal to other international and local organizations to partner with the College to continue to strengthen the College’s development,” he said.

Mr Agyeman-Manu announced that the government’s Agenda 111 project, the ambitious plan to build 111 health facilities across the country, was steadily progressing and some of the completed facilities would soon be commissioned.

He was optimistic that the project would enable the country to attain UHC and bolster the government’s efforts to bring the provision of health services to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

The minister urged the leadership of the GCNM to adopt strategies to make the college a leading institution for specialist education and training for nurses and midwives in Ghana and on the African continent.

Ms Hanna Oparebea Akua Acquah, Rector, GCNM, said as part of the College’s 10-year strategic plan, it would build faculty capacity, expand programmes to meet the national agenda and run 25 membership and 12 associate membership programmes.

She indicated that the college planned to decentralize its training programmes, including in all teaching and regional hospitals across the country.

The Rector disclosed that the college would soon break ground for the construction of its office building and called on corporate bodies to support the agenda.

As part of the celebration, the college launched a research fund to promote the publication of innovative research journals.

It also launched a scholarship fund to support needy but brilliant members and promote teaching and learning.

