Global Evangelical Presbytery Representative Conference opens in Akatsi South

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), April 28, GNA – This year’s Presbytery Representative Conference, Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has been opened with a call to members to contribute to the growth of the Presbytery and the Church as a whole.

The three-day event would be attended by representatives from the various Parishes and Districts, referred to as the local synod, the highest decision-making body of the Church.

Reverend Francis F.K. Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, in an opening address on Thursday, April 27 at the Shalom Chapel auditorium of the Church at Akatsi, expressed gratitude to God for some progresses chalked as a church in 2022 regardless of the economic challenges and other pressing demands experienced over the period.

He said the Church and the Presbytery has made some progress with little challenges due to collaboration, cooperation, and contributions of all stakeholders.

“May I use this moment to thank the Head Office, Presbytery, Parishes and Districts, the Congregations, and the entire membership for their sacrificial services and supports. We say thanks so much.”

On Church growth, Reverend Tsagli revealed that there was a little appreciation on the statistics of church membership, adding “it is my hope that we will keep the zeal of evangelism and discipleship which is the Core Value number three of the GEC, and also the concept of church planting enshrined in the Strategic Plan document to enable us grow numerically.”

Reverend Tsagli, touching on the theme “Be Ye Holy” taken from the book of 1 Peter 1: 14-16, called on all leaders to embrace holiness as God’s obedient children.

“A call to change from our ignorance lifestyles of the past when we lived in conformity to the evil desires, a call to be holy in all we do just as God who called us remains holy,” he said.

His address among others, was centered on some Presbytery activities, achievements, challenges, work-in-progress, finance, human resource development, decision and resolution, spiritual growth, and strategic plan.

The conference, to be climaxed on Saturday, would also observe a graduation ceremony from the Global Theological Seminary (GTS), the Church’s Centre for Capacity Building and Continuing Education, Akatsi campus.

Representatives from 95 congregations including Akatsi South, Akatsi North, Ketu South, Ketu North, and parts of Keta, who were drawn from 30 Districts of the Church as well as representatives from the various fellowships and groups, guests, and others would be in attendance.

Several church businesses including matters of concern for the growth of the Church, would be dealt with during the period.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

