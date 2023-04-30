GIFEC digital skills training benefits basic school pupils in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 30, GNA – A total of 30 basic school pupils from electoral areas in the Hohoe Municipality, have received training under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications’ (GIFEC), digital skills training.

The two-week free training held at the Aswaj English-Arabic School in Hohoe enabled the beneficiaries acquired skills in Cisco Get Connected, Entrepreneurship and Introduction to IoT.”

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), awarding the beneficiaries certificates in Hohoe noted that the programme in giving information, communication and technology training to the young beneficiaries was very commendable.

He said the training would escalate government’s efforts to bring technology and ICT to the doorsteps of all communities.

Mr Awume noted that the beneficiaries would be able to help their parents, friends and community members and urged the beneficiaries to extend their skills to their colleagues to get more people benefiting from the all-important programme.

Mr Sulemana Lukman, a facilitator, noted that the beneficiaries were very cooperative and fully involved during the intensive training.

He said they were looking forward to the government bringing more of such initiatives to benefit more people at the local levels and commended the MCE for creating the opportunity for the pupils.

Miss Harriet Kwawu, the Training Course Representative, noted that the training had given them skills which they would extend to their colleagues and communities.

She expressed gratitude to the government, GIFEC and partners and the MCE for the opportunity given them.

Mr Thompson Adoboe, a Deputy Municipal NADMO Director, commended the participants for the success chalked and admonished them to be weary of trends on social media which would not help them positively.

GIFEC together with International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) and Cisco introduced the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC).

It was aimed at building a digitally literate citizenry to boost their ICT capabilities to enable them to participate meaningfully in the knowledge society of today.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

