GPL Week 25: Aduana Stars back to winning ways, Kotoko thump RTU

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 03, GNA – League leaders Aduana Stars secured a three-point buffer at the top of the table after beating Tamale City FC 1-0 at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Aduana Stars’ recent form has been a bit wobbly, having secured only two points from a possible nine in their last three matches, but Isaac Mintah’s strike from the penalty spot in the second half added time secured maximum points for the “Ogyaa” Boys.

With nine matches left to end the season, Aduana Stars has accumulated 44 points, three more than Bechem United and Medeama, who are pegged at 41 points.

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a vital point away at Dreams in a scoreless encounter at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The Phobians are five points off adrift leaders Aduana Stars and are still in contention for the premier league title despite having a topsy-turvy season.

Asante Kotoko, after parting ways with Seydou Zerbo, recorded an astounding victory against Tamale City at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Steven Mukwala bagged a brace for the Porcupine Warriors, while goals from Augustine Agyapong and De Souza culminated in an emphatic win.

Kotoko are now fifth on the league table with 38 points, have a game in hand, and are also in the mix for the league title with a few matches to end the season.

Great Olympics ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

A brace from Yusif Abdul Razak ensured maximum for the Dade Boys as they moved out of the drop zone, while Berekum Chelsea also dropped to eighth in the league table.

King Faisal FC secured one of the most impressive performances of the week after beating the Accra Lions 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Benjamin Bature’s first half strike proved crucial for King Faisal, who are in red-hot form after picking up two successive wins and 10 points from 15 in their last five matches.

The bottom half of the table is jammed up, with only six points separating eighth-positioned Berekum Chelsea and Tamale City, who are third from bottom.

Results from Week 25:

Kotoko 4-0 Real Tamale United

Aduana Stars 1- 0 RTU

Great Olympics 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 1-0 Sarmatex 1996

Kotoku Royals 1-1 Medeama

Nsoatreman 1-1 Bechem United

Accra Lions 0-1 King Faisal

Dreams 0-0 Hearts

GNA

