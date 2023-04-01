Ghana Armed Forces conducting review of Ashaiman operation—Defence Minister 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 31, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces are conducting a review of its March 7 swoop in Ashaiman following the murder of a young military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif in the Municipality.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister, disclosed this on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Mr Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina.

The MP wanted to know from the Minister the measures taken by the Ministry to sanction military personnel, who violated the rights of civilians following the murder of Imoro Sheriff, a soldier in Ashaiman.

The Minister noted that as a rule of thumb, the Ghana Armed Forces would always assess all the operations that had been sanctioned at all levels from the unit to the garrison to the command and the Military High Command to see whether that assignment had gone well and to find out whether any officer had done something contrary to the orders given.

He said, in this instance, the operation that was conducted on Tuesday, the 7th of March 2023, at Tulaku and Taifa in the Ashaiman Municipality was sanctioned by the Military High Command.

He reiterated that the Ghana Armed Forces was conducting a review of the entire operation to assess and ascertain whether every member of the Armed Forces went according to the operational orders handed over to them.

He said action would be taken against any officer or men who did not go according to the operational orders; saying “and anyone who went according to the operational orders, who deserves commendations will be commended.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

