Parliament to consider four revenue bills before rising 

Accra, March 31, GNA – Parliament will be considering four revenue bills today, Friday, March 31 before it adjourns sine die.

The four Bills include the Excise Tax Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022 and the Ghana Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus has indicated that they would be opposing the four Bills.

The Leadership of the House is still holding consultations on the issue to reach a compromise.

The approval of these Bills could be done either by a voice vote or a division.

Following the death of Mr Philip Atta Basoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) now has 136 sitting MPs and with the addition of Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Independent MP for Fomena and Second Deputy Speaker, they have 137.

On the other hand, due to a court order restraining Mr James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North, from holding himself out as an MP, the NDC Minority Caucus now has 136 MPs.

From all indications, sitting is likely to run deep into the night.

