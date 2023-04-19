Former NFL player Chris Smith dies aged 31

Berlin, April 19, (STATS Perform/dpa/GNA) – Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith, has died aged 31.

Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Arkansas in the 2014 draft, and spent eight years in the league, representing teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

He last played in the NFL for the Houston Texans in 2021, before signing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL in March of this year.

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his death on Twitter, saying: “Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

Several former teammates paid tribute, with Browns tight-end David Njoku declaring on Twitter: “Rest in paradise Chris Smith.

“Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is heartbreaking.”

Smith also played for the Las Vegas Raiders and their former quarterback Derek Carr posted a photo of the two together and wrote: “Love you bro.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

