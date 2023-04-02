Exit Polls: CC-DB Leads in Bulgarian Snap Elections, Neck and Neck with GERB-UDF

April 2 (BTA/GNA) – Exit polls shows by three of four polling agencies registered with the elections administration in Bulgaria, show Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) leading after the April 2 early general elections in Bulgaria. GERB-UDF come second. The euro-skeptic Vazrazhdane appears to emerge third, replacing the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. The opinion poll agencies expect between five and six parties/coalitions.
Gallup International:
CC-DB 25.3%
GERB-UDF 24.7%
Vazrazhdane 14.2%
MRF 13.1%
BSP for Bulgaria 9.9%
TISP 4%
Alpha Research
CC-DB 26.4%
GERB-UDF 25.5%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms 13.9%
Vazrazhdane 13.5%
Bulgarian Socialist Party 9.2%
Bulgarian Rise 3.6%
There Is Such a People 3.5%
MarketLinks:
GERB-UDF 25.5%
CC-DB 24.5%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms 14.2%
Vazrazhdane 13.8%
BSP for Bulgaria 10.1%.
There Is Such a People 4%
Bulgarian Rise 2.8%
The Left! 1.6%
Trend
CC-DB 26.9%
GERB-UDF 26.7%
Vazrazhdane 12.9%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 12.4%
BSP for Bulgaria 10.5%
There Is Such a People 3.9%
BTA/GNA