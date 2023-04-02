Exit Polls: CC-DB Leads in Bulgarian Snap Elections, Neck and Neck with GERB-UDF

April 2 (BTA/GNA) – Exit polls shows by three of four polling agencies registered with the elections administration in Bulgaria, show Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) leading after the April 2 early general elections in Bulgaria. GERB-UDF come second. The euro-skeptic Vazrazhdane appears to emerge third, replacing the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. The opinion poll agencies expect between five and six parties/coalitions.

Gallup International:

CC-DB 25.3%

GERB-UDF 24.7%

Vazrazhdane 14.2%

MRF 13.1%

BSP for Bulgaria 9.9%

TISP 4%

Alpha Research

CC-DB 26.4%

GERB-UDF 25.5%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms 13.9%

Vazrazhdane 13.5%

Bulgarian Socialist Party 9.2%

Bulgarian Rise 3.6%

There Is Such a People 3.5%

MarketLinks:

GERB-UDF 25.5%

CC-DB 24.5%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms 14.2%

Vazrazhdane 13.8%

BSP for Bulgaria 10.1%.

There Is Such a People 4%

Bulgarian Rise 2.8%

The Left! 1.6%

Trend

CC-DB 26.9%

GERB-UDF 26.7%

Vazrazhdane 12.9%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 12.4%

BSP for Bulgaria 10.5%

There Is Such a People 3.9%

BTA/GNA

