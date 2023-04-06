Easter should be seen as an opportunity for honest examination 

Accra, April 6, GNA – Right Reverend Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, says Easter should be seen as a unique opportunity for Christians to undertake a prayerful and honest examination.

“Easter is also a time to recognize how far we have come in relation to where we are headed, and craft pragmatic and workable solutions to move us into a season of flourishing and sustained growth,” he said.

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, Rev. Dogbe said Easter was an embodiment of God’s unfailing and unconditional love for humanity.

“In doing this, we must not fail to recognize and celebrate God’s faithfulness, abundant mercies, deliverance, and loving-kindness as typified by the ultimate sacrifice of His son, Jesus Christ, on the cross of Calvary and His resurrection on Easter morning,” he added.

Rev Dogbe noted that individually and collectively, we had come through a very difficult and trying time, where the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine had a dire impact on the global economy, resulting in downgrades by virtually all the internationally recognized rating organizations and depreciation of the local currency, among others.

He said another season of Lent drew closer again, and we looked forward with great expectancy to Easter, which would sustain our faith in the midst of the prevailing challenges, inspire hope, and deepen the bonds of fellowship among ourselves.

The Clergyman said Easter, however, and reminded us that just as the cross preceded Jesus’s glorification and elevation, so also sacrifice preceded glory or reward.

“In this regard, then, each of us, from the least to the most, must let go of personal comfort and be committed to making the needed sacrifices to enable us to attain a better tomorrow, ” he stressed.

Rev Dogbe stated that leaders, in the arena of politics, religion, economics, and others, must walk the talk, and offer hope to the teeming masses of people who appear to have lost hope and faith.

He said Christians must be reminded that the triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter gave us a living hope, not only for the future but for the present.

“Hope that no matter the magnitude of the odds stacked against us, no matter how dire our circumstances and no matter how relentless the opposition, we can and we shall overcome,” he stressed.

Rev Dogbe noted that Easter coincided with the Muslim season of Ramadan, and that, it would be good to join hands to pray fervently for the Presidency and the Executive, Parliament, the Judiciary, and all others for wisdom to take bold decisions and implement same, and compassion to inspire a collective buy-in of all.

GNA

