Easter: Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church, Ghana calls for community transformation  

By Emmanuel Kotey, Coreen Fleischer-Djoleto

Accra, Apr. 05, GNA – Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to engage in transformational activities during this Easter festivity.

Giving an Easter message at a news conference in Accra, on Wednesday, Rev. Dr Boafo urged Ghanaians to use the celebration to transform their lives and that of the nation.

He explained that the death of Jesus Christ should serve as a beacon of hope to stir Christians through these challenging times.

“The resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ brings us hope and transformation and makes us instrument of hope and transformation in our world where we are faced with fears, insecurity and challenges of our time,” he said.

The Presiding Bishop also advised that Christians should reflect on the importance of Easter and avert from any form of dishonesty, selfishness, bribery as well as corruption.

“It should turn us away from our selfishness, our dishonesty, indecency, bribery and the indiscipline in our society,” he added.

The Bishop also entreated Ghanaians to use the Easter as a pillar to help turn efforts towards ending the political, institutional, family and ethnic religious wounds plaguing our society.

Rev. Dr Boafo pleaded that Christians should give a helping hand to the needy, the vulnerable, and the oppressed in the society through the transformation derived from the death of Jesus Christ.

“This season of Easter must engender a new attitude towards the cry of the vulnerable, the displaced, the refugee, those who are abused especially women and children, people with disabilities, the neglected, the oppressed and the downtrodden,”

He wished Ghanaians a joyous and an incident-free Easter.

Christians across the globe started the Easter festivities, the most important event on the Christian calendar, on Sunday, April 2, with Palm Sunday service.

Easter commemorates the death of Jesus Christ to atone for the sins of man and His resurrection to reconcile believers with God eternally.

Meanwhile, the Most Rev Dr Boafo has been elected the new President of the Africa Methodist Council [AMC].

The election, which took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Council’s 2nd Annual General Meeting in Benin, was witnessed by heads of the Methodist Church across the African continent.

He takes over from the Rev Joseph Ntombura Mwaine, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya.

He is to serve a four year term, during which Ghana will be a focal point for many activities of the church.

The Most Rev. Dr Boafo has also been elected chairman of the Ghanaian Evangelism Mission.

