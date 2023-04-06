Easter festivities: The Maker’s House Chapel International opens Supernatural Conference

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 06, GNA — The Maker’s House Chapel International Wednesday opened its soul-touching Easter event dubbed: the “Supernatural Conference”, at its Destiny Arena, Kwabenya, in the Ga East District.

With intense prayers, deep worship and the impactful word of God believers are hopeful to experience the powerful move of God, which will grant them life-changing miracles and testimonies.

The conference follows a three-year break following the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including the ban on social gatherings.

The four-day event will be climaxed with the Resurrection Sunday Service, which will also commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the Church.

The 7,000-seater ultra-modern auditorium of the church complex will also be commissioned.

Ministering at the Wednesday service, Apostle Emmanuel O.K Donkor, a former General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International, urged believers to aspire for growth in all facets of life to maximise their potentials.

In building their capacities, he said they would be positionedto prosper with the supernatural interventions of God in orderto drive their families, the ministry of Christ and the nation to advance.

They should, therefore, not to settle for mediocrity, hopelessness and deprivation but constantly do an introspection to identify areas in their lives that needed improvement.

He shared many testimonies on how the supernatural power of God had transformed his life as a faithful Christian, desirous of academic accomplishments and a progressive life.

The clergyman supported his message with the story of the Prophet Elisha from 2 Kings 6:1: “The company of the prophets said to Elisha, ‘Look, the place where we meet with you is too small for us.’”

As part of the conference, Friday’s open day activity dubbed:“Prayerthon”, will enable believers to join a 24-hour prayer session from 0600 hours to 0600 hours on Saturday.

The Maker’s House Chapel International, founded and led by Dr Michael Boadi- Nyamekye, is a bible believing church with branches in several areas in Ghana and beyond.

It strives for church excellence and empowering believers to live worthy fulfilling lives, while preparing them for heaven.

