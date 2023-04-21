Duffour promises pension scheme for Party Members

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), April 21, GNA – National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Hopeful, Mr Kwabena Duffuor, has pledged to establish a pension scheme for members of the party if elected as the presidential candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to delegates as part of his Central Regional campaign tour at Buduburam in the Gomoa East Constituency, he said the scheme would cater for the welfare of Cadres, Founding Members and Council of Elders.

According to him, these set of folks have tirelessly served the party in various capacities, but the party had failed to reward them, and he would ensure the establishment of such a scheme.

He said it was to encourage their children and relatives to fully participate in the activities of the party.

He also promised to construct a constituency office each in all the constituencies and regional headquarters in the sixteen regions.

Mr Kwabena Duffour, commenced his campaign tour to the central region on Thursday, April 20, and met three constituencies including Awutu Senya East Constituency, Awutu Senya West Constituency and Gomoa East Constituency.

He moved to Agona East and West, Gomoa Central, and Gomoa West and visited Cape Coast on Friday, April 21.

