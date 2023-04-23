Driver charged with defilement granted bail 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), April 23, GNA – A driver who appeared before the Tarkwa Circuit Court for allegedly having sex multiple times with a 13-year-old junior high school student has been granted bail in the sum of GH￠100,000 with four sureties.

Anthony Cobbina, alias Kabi, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and the case was adjourned to Friday, April 28, 2023.

Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, that the complainant was the mother of the victim and both lived at Brenuakyim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality where she operated a drinking bar.

Cobbina, who also resided in the same neighborhood, was a friend and regular customer of the complainant.

In March, last year, prosecution said the accused started making sexual advances towards the victim who usually assisted the mother in the bar after school.

In the same month complainant traveled to Wassa Nkran in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and left the victim in the care of her aunt.

While the mother was away, the accused took advantage and fondled the victim’s breast and buttocks at the bar.

The victim, who was unhappy about his behaviour, threatened to inform her mother when she returned but the accused warned her to remain silent else he would kill her.

On another occasion, prosecutor said Cobbina demanded to have sex with the victim in the bar and promise to buy her a mobile phone and laptop but she resisted.

He became offended, pulled a small knife to stab the victim and assaulted her sexually, prosecution said.

On December 26, 2022, complainant was celebrating her birthday and decided to dine with the family at Classlink Hotel at Tarkwa and invited the accused person to join them.

Prosecution said while swimming in a pool, Cobbina allegedly inserted his fingers into the victim’s vagina and also forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in the hotel.

In January, this year, the accused person again went to the complainant’s drinking bar, lured the victim behind a fridge and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the complainant recently detected changes in the victim’s mood and when she confronted her, she said Cobbina had been having sex with her.

The complainant reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Tarkwa and a medical form was issued to her to send the victim to the hospital.

She was examined and the form was endorsed by a medical officer at the Apinto Government Hospital.

Cobbina was, therefore, picked up by the police and he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA

