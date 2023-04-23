Bulgaria: Day 117: RSV 421 Gets Fine Weather between Sicily and Malta

Mediterranean Sea, April 23 (BTA/GNA) – On the evening of April 22, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) was sailing east through the passage between Sicily and Malta. As the ship goes further east, it will cross the Ionian Sea along its southern border with the Mediterranean Sea, on its way back to Bulgaria after a successful mission in support of the 31st Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition to Livingston Island.

The voyage continues in fine weather: a calm sea with waves up to 1 degree Douglas and a light wind. The ship maintains an average speed of 9.5 to 10 knots.

Before ending its voyage, RSV 421 will have one last stop at the Greek port of Piraeus, where a two-day discussion will take place about the opportunities for cooperation between the naval academies of Bulgaria and Greece. The ship will stay at Piraeus between April 25 and 29. It is expected to complete its voyage on May 2, when it docks at the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna.

BTA’s Daily News editor Konstantin Karagyozov is the only member of the media who is travelling on board the ship to Livingston Island and back and covered the Bulgarian expedition on site throughout its stay in Antarctica.

BTA

