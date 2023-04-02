Dogboe vows to stage strong comeback after defeat against Ramirez

Accra, April 2, GNA – Ghanaian boxer Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe has apologised to fans after his loss against Robeisy Ramirez and promised to bounce back stronger.

Ramirez won the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight title via unanimous decision against Dogboe, who was aiming to become a two-time world champion.

It was a highly dominant performance from the Cuban boxer, as he outboxed his counterpart, as the judges scored 119-110, 118-108, and 117-110.

A statement issued by Dogboe, who is a former WBO super bantamweight champion, congratulated Ramirez on the victory but said he was poised to make a strong comeback.

“I’ll like to apologise to my coaches and to the people out there who wished me well. We didn’t get the result we wanted. But we’ll definitely be back,” he said.

“I fell short tonight. Congratulations to Robeisy Ramirez; he’s a terrific fighter. He’s a great guy. I was the aggressor, but I guess I wasn’t aggressive enough.

“I guess I couldn’t push enough as we all would have loved me to push but I’ll be back.”

This latest defeat by Dogboe was his third having suffered back-to-back losses to Emanuel Naverrete a few years ago.

GNA

