DCE declares war on illegal sand-winning at Moree

By Isaac Arkoh

Moree (C/R), April 25, GNA – Mr Willyevans Obiri Awuah, the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Chief Executive (DCE), has directed the immediate stoppage of all sand-winning activities along the coastal stretch of Moree, a fishing community near Cape Coast.

The directive was as a result of the devastating tidal waves wreaking havoc on homes and rendered dozens homeless in the fishing hub on Sunday, April 16.

“We are warning all persons engaged in sand winning along the beaches, particularly Moree to stop immediately. It is an illegality, and anyone found in the act will be arrested and prosecuted.

The DCE drew the redline for all when he led a team comprising officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and security agencies to inspect the extent of damage caused by the tidal wave and donated items to the victims.

The Assembly and Global Peace Mission Ghana, (GPM) a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) committed to promoting world peace, donated several assorted items to the dozens of affected victims and dependents.

They include; mattresses, mosquito nets, soaps, detergents, soaps, drinking water, and bags of rice, among others.

“Our beautiful beaches serve as a tourist attraction which helps bring revenue to the country. Also, the sand helps keep the sea currents from rising too far up the beach,” Mr Awuah stated.

Going forward, the DCE said the Assembly and the traditional authorities would form a task force comprising stakeholders in environmental management to check illegal sand-winning in the area to avoid land degradation.

The task force will primarily work to curb all environmental degradation but with a prime focus on Open Defecation (ODF), beach sand-winning and implementing sanitation campaigns with various activities aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and improving general behaviour.

He, therefore, urged all to ensure environmental cleanliness and commit to supporting the ridding of filth in the area.

Nana Obokese Ampah I, the Apagyahen of Asebu State, and the Regent of Moree took delivery of the items and called for more support.

He pledged to support the taskforce and told the people to champion healthy sanitation practices to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable growth.

GNA

