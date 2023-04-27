Cybersecurity Training: CSA signs MoU with Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology (ESIT) to build the capacity of Ghanaian Cybersecurity Professionals under a grant programme.

The partnership will bring together globally recognised and Industry Standard Cyber Security Certification programmes to support the Authority’s efforts to promote the development of cybersecurity in the country.

The MoU was jointly signed by Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Drector of the CSA, and Ms Melanie Wynter, the President and Board Member of ESIT in Accra.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako noted that the strategic leadership and the policy direction of the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and the immense support from Mr Herbert Krapa, a former Deputy Minister of Trade, facilitated the engagement as part of Ghana’s trade mission to the Caribbean.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, in his opening remarks, said the partnership was an important element among initiatives undertaken by the Authority to develop cybersecurity talents and workforce as part of the Accreditation of the Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

In an era of regulations, he said, Organizations needed to comply with industry regulations and security standards before engaging the services of certified professionals to safeguard IT systems and infrastructures of corporate entities.

He further stated that the signing of the MoU was significant as it heralded the CSA’s regulatory regime of accrediting Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

He expressed confidence that the cybersecurity industry in Ghana, and Professionals alike, would take advantage of such benefits and align with the Authority’s regulatory activities.

He was hopeful that there would be smooth collaboration and, thus, pledged to support the implemention of the agreement.

Ms Wynter, the President of the ESIT, on her part, observed that there was a huge deficit of cybersecurity professionals in Africa, and attributed the shortfall to several uncertified practitioners.

She was optimistic that the programmes would offer the Institute an opportunity to train more persons and be certified in Ghana and beyond.

The Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology is an online higher education provider offering online self-placed master’s degrees and Cybersecurity Professional Certificates in collaboration with accredited Universities.

It offers reputable Professional Qualification Authorities such as CompTIA and (ISC).

The Institute is the learning division of Elizabeth Sloane LLC, a global knowledge consulting firm.

The Cyber Security Authority is the regulator of cybersecurity activities in Ghana, with the mandate to promote the development of cybersecurity and provide for related matters.

The CSA is implementing a number of regulatory activities including the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures and Accreditation of Sectoral Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

The Authority has, since March 1, 2023, commenced the regulatory activity of Licensing Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), and Accrediting Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

GNA

