AnyWay Solutions honoured at International Road FederationConference

Accra, April 28, GNA – A global leader in transport infrastructure services and projects, AnyWay Solutions, has been rewarded for excellence in its operations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presented the prestigious award to the company, at the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Road Federation Africa Regional Congress held in Accra, Ghana.

“AnyWay Solutions and the Ministry of Roads & Highways’submission for the 2023 Excellence in Roads African Award Programme has been selected as the inaugural winner of the ‘Resilient infrastructure’ category”, the invitation letter announced.

The submission, titled:“Design and project supervision of road pavements rehabilitation and upgrading through in-situ stabilization of 11.5 Km of roads in South La and Community 18 and 20,” was evaluated by an independent, international panel of judges with expertise in the roads and transportation industry.

“On their behalf and on behalf of the global volunteer leadership of the International Road Federation, we extend our sincere congratulations,” the letter said.

“We believe that your project will set a new standard for the African continent and serve as an inspiration for future infrastructure development. This is an important step towards achieving resilient and reliable road networks for Africa.”

AnyWay Solid Environmental Solutions offers AnyWays Natural Soil Stabilizer (ANSS), a method for converting poor-quality soil into a strong, impermeable layer.

The ANSS enables the construction of pavement, embankments, and reinforced earth structures in areas where they were not previously economically viable.

The company also provides consulting services in the optimal use of stabilization in roads and other infrastructure.

The company’s experts are equipped to manage geotechnical investigations and pavement design, as well as quality control, financing, and project management functions.

AnyWay Products and Services are accessible through their local partners, African Bagg limited.

GNA

