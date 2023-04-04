Easter: Let’s be mindful of fire safety – Fire Service

Accra, April 4, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged the public to be mindful of fire safety as they prepare for the Easter celebrations.

It also advised the citizenry to refrain from any act that would pose a fire threat to life and property.

This is in a statement issued and signed by Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, Director, Fire Safety Directorate of the GNFS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It said fire safety cautiousness was necessary due to the recording of sporadic fire incidents during such events.

The statement said due to activities involving family gatherings, cooking and merry making, such incidents were highly predictable and that all must be cautious.

It asked the citizenry to ensure there were active fire extinguishers at vantage points at homes, workplaces and other public places.

The statement wished the public a happy and fire free Easter celebration and urged it to contact the GNFS on 0299340383/0299340643/ 122 in the event of a fire outbreak.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

