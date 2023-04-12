Concerned Keta NDC Executives to boycott election if Jones-Mensah is disqualified

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) April 12, GNA – Some members of National Democratic Congress (NDC) known as ‘Concerned Branch Executives’ in the Keta constituency have threatened to boycott all election-related matters if Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, a Parliamentary aspirant is disqualified from the race.

“The party is going through a lot of challenges in this electioneering period of parliamentary primaries owing to the activities of some vindictive, selfish, and greedy individuals. We the Concerned Branch Executives of Keta (CBEK) deemed it necessary to address this before it is too late.”

Mr Evans Agba, the convenor of the group at a press conference, said despite the vetting committee ascertaining the true party credentials of Dr Jones-Mensah following a frivolous petition, some people are still pushing hard for his disqualification.

He argued that Dr Jones-Mensah had a different solid proven political and social record as compared to all the past and present political leaders since 1992, and that none was able to do what he has done so far.

“He is constructing two critical bridges at Agorvinu and Hatorgodo-Lawoshime areas costing over GH₵2million, whilst addressing other challenges in the areas such as infrastructure, job creation, and education, among others.”

Mr Agba indicated that the government and politicians had promised and failed the people of the area for the past 40 years, “but Dr Jones has come to redeem the situation.”

He said Dr Jones-Mensah has brought life to Keta politics and that any attempt to disqualify him would lead to a boycott of the parliamentary primaries and the 2024 general elections in the Keta constituency.

“Dr Jones-Mensah is our redeemer and we would not sit for any evil mind to prevail.”

Mr Agba in his argument, accused Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, former party Chairman, who is also an aspirant in the race for appealing against the decisions of the vetting committee to clear Dr Jones-Mensah claiming he hadn’t stayed in the constituency for years, which makes him an unqualified per the party’s constitution.”

He added that Dr Jones -Mensa would be the only aspirant that could lead the NDC to victory in 2024 since the past candidates performed poorly resulting in an increase of votes for the New Patriotic Party from 1,665 in 2016 to 5,037 in 2020, an unprecedented jump of 500 per cent.

He urged all executives within the constituency to remain calm, as they hoped all parliamentary aspirants would be given a level playing ground to contest.

However, the leadership of the party is yet to comment on the petition raised against Dr Jones-Mensah.

On Wednesday, April 5, the Volta Regional Vetting Committee Chaired by Mrs Sherry Ayittey cleared five aspirants to contest the May 13 parliamentary primaries, in which Dr Jones Mensah was involved.”

