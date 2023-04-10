Bulgaria: Caretaker Government Remains Committed to Supporting Industrial Zones, Parks – Deputy PM Pekanov

Sofia, April 10 (BTA/GNA) – The caretaker government remains committed to supporting industrial zones and parks, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of EU Funds Atanas Pekanov said at the opening of a national meeting on industrial zones here Monday. Participating were regional governors and mayors from across Bulgaria, the organizers from the Ministry of Innovation and Growth said.

Pekanov recalled that the caretaker cabinet has created a regulatory framework for attracting investors and has launched a reform for attracting more investments that meet the EU’s standards and goals. The last two years have seen the addition of 19 industrial parks to the tens already in existence, he added. In his words, it is important for Bulgarian economy to develop in a balanced way instead of in some regions only; that will help solve the demographic crisis, create jobs, and bring prosperity.

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth manages nearly BGN 7 billion. Four measures under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan have already been opened for applications, and more measures are expected to be open. Reaching investors requires good partnership and cooperation so that the procedures would happen as fast as possible. That will ensure incomes and higher living standard for Bulgarian citizens, Pekanov said in his address.

Innovation and Growth Minister Alexander Pulev said at the forum’s opening that his ministry has two priorities: modernization of EU funds management in Bulgaria and creation of preconditions for attracting a big, key investor by supporting the industrial zones in the country.

BTA/GNA

