Bulgaria: Athlete Krasse Gueorguiev to Be Isolated in Glass Cage for 15 Days in Sofia

Sofia, April 30 (BTA/GNA) – A social experiment entitled Stuklenata Kletka [The Glass Cage] will start in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia on Sunday, Sofia Municipality reported. The event will try to inspire younger people to have a more physically active life and to spend less time in social isolation by having ultramarathon runner Krasse Gueorguiev live isolated in a room with three transparent walls for 15 days.

The “glass cage” will be furnished with only a mattress and a treadmill. The public will be able to watch Gueorguiev 24/7 both at the park and through an online stream, but he will not be permitted to communicate with anyone. He will only be able to answer questions and potentially take suggestions for new challenges once every 24 hours for half an hour.

Throughout the experiment, Gueorguiev will be monitored by a team of healthcare experts, who will keep track of his physical and mental state.

The experiment will gather reliable data on the harms of social isolation, the burden of communicating in a digital environment and the damage of a lack of live interpersonal communication. This data will be used to create a program to reduce social isolation, reduce the digital burden of young people and prevent various addictions among children aged 11 to 18.

Gueorguiev is a successful ultramarathon runner, who works as a coach, motivational speaker and nutritionist. His sporting achievements include a successful finish in the Badwater Ultramarathon in California’s Death Valley, with a course length of 217 km, as well as running some 30 other ultramarathons worldwide, from the Arctic to Cambodia.

BTA/GNA

