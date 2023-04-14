Bomfa-Esaase youth calls for development of waterfall site in the community

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Bomfo-Esase (Ash), April 14, GNA – The youth of Bomfa-Saase in the Juaben District, have called on the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority to help develop a waterfall in the community to attract tourists to the area.

According to them, the beautiful waterfall, if given the needed attention and properly developed, could rake in huge sums of revenue for the country and also help boost economic activities in the area.

Mr Seth Frimpong, President of the Bomfa-Esaase Youth Association, who made the call, said the community was endowed with many tourism potentials and what was needed was for the authorities to assist the people to develop them.

He was speaking at the launch of the Bomfa-Esaase Youth for Development, initiative, which is aimed at mobilizing resources to promote the development of the community.

The youth used the occasion to donate items such as textbooks, marker boards and pens, electrical fencing wires and others to the local R/C junior high school in the community.

Mr Frimpong, who is also a teacher, stressed the need for parents to support teachers to instill discipline in their wards.

He said it was important for parents to work closely with teachers to ensure proper academic and moral upbringing of children to help secure a better future for them.

Nana Appiah-Kubi, Ankobiahene of Bomfa-Esaase, who received the items thanked the youth for coming together to support the school.

