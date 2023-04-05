Bliss GVS Pharma donates anti-malaria drugs to Tamale Teaching Hospital

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 05, GNA – The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has taken delivery of quantities of anti-malaria drugs to boost health care delivery for patients at the facility.

The drugs, estimated at GHc100,000.00, included Lonart-DS, P-Alaxin, GSUNATE, and Clamoxin.

Bliss GVS Pharma, a drugs’ manufacturer, donated the drugs to the TTH in Tamale.

Mr Ibrahim Mumuni Seidu, Medical Representative of Bliss GVS Pharma, who handed over the drugs to the authorities of the TTH at its premises in Tamale on Tuesday, said the gesture was to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day.

Mr Seidu said “Last year, we made donations of anti-malaria drugs to six different health facilities in five regions amounting to GHc30,000.00 each in every region. This year, we have decided to increase the number, and we are doing nine donations in nine different regions and the value for the donation this year has been stepped up a bit to GHc100,000.00 each for the nine facilities in the nine regions.”

He said the gesture was also in line with the ACT for Africa campaign, an initiative towards malaria free continent, being undertaken by the Bliss GVS Pharma to eliminate malaria from the country, and the African continent.

Malaria remains a challenge and causes a lot of death despite the efforts in combating it, and it also accounts for a lot of cases that doctors see at health facilities.

Mr Seidu assured of Bliss GVS Pharma’s commitment to fighting malaria in the country saying, “As a company, we are committed to supporting government’s initiatives to providing health care to the people.”

Dr Salifu Alhassan Tia, Director of Pharmacy, TTH, who spoke on behalf of the TTH, said “Malaria is still a problem in this part of the country. At our last performance review, we realised that malaria is still amongst the 10 top causes of deaths even though we are at the elimination stage. So, the donation will help the hospital in so many ways.”

Dr Tia expressed appreciation to Bliss GVS Pharma for the gesture assuring that the drugs would be put to good use appealing to other partners to emulate the gesture to ensure good health care delivery in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

