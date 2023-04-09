Be loyal and faithful to your employers —Workers advised

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 09, GNA — Employees in the country have been advised to remain loyal and faithful to their employers to ensure sustained growth of businesses.

Mr Ebenezer Amoako, Managing Director, Greatmen Guesthouse Limited , who gave the advice, said one of the major problems confronting business owners in Ghana was the lack of loyal staff.

“It is very difficult of late to get workers who you can trust. Many business owners complain of their staff stealing from them which ultimately affects the growth of their businesses,” he bemoaned.

Mr Amoako was speaking on behalf of his daughter, Madam Henrietta Amoako, owner of Greatmen Guesthouse Limited, at the opening ceremony of the facility.

He said the Guesthouse was built to meet the hospitality needs of people within Ngleshie Amanfro, Galilea Market area, along the Ga South Municipal Assembly and its environs, at very affordable rates.

Mr Amoako said the 32-room Guesthouse was equipped with robust security surveillance systems and the presence of security personnel to ensure utmost safety of clients.

The Managing Director encouraged citizens to contribute in solving problems around them and not depend solely on Government to meet every need.

“As a citizen, be concerned about what you can give to your country and not what your country can give to you. This should be the mentality of all Ghanaians,” he added.

GNA

