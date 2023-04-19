Apagya Community Day SHS admits first batch of students

By Richard Kusi

Apagya (Ash), April 19, GNA – The Apagya Community Day Senior High School in the Adansi South District, has begun the processes to admit its first batch of students into the school.

The school, which is part of the E-Blocks community day schools constructed by the NDC administration, has remained unopened for many years due to lack of residential accommodation for both students and teachers.

However, the NPP government, through the Adansi South District assembly has constructed a state-of-the-art dormitory block for both boys and girls to help the school to be fully operational as boarding and day school.

The school has therefore begun admitting first year students and it was expected that those admitted would start classes on Monday April 24, this year.

Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Asare, District Director of Education, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the school that, so far, about 60 applicants had collected their prospectus to start their preparations to enroll in the school.

He said the school was going to begin with three courses – General Arts, Visual Arts and Home Economics and was expecting not less than 100 applicants to enroll.

Mr. Asare said the Ashanti Regional Directorate and his Office were collaborating to post teachers and other supporting staff to the school to ensure a smooth take-off.

He said a fence wall was also being constructed while the processes had also begun to recruit security personnel to ensure the safety and security of both students and staff of the school.

Mr. Asare said everything was being done to ensure the smooth take-off of the school to help bring quality secondary education to the doorsteps of the people in the area.

