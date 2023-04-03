Afadzato South MP receives massive support, pledges to improve lives

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), April 3, GNA – Madam Angela O. Alorwu-Tay, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afadzato South Constituency, has pledged to continue touching the lives of constitutents through developmental projects.

She said despite being in opposition for two terms, she had made appreciable development projects through agriculture, education, water supply and health.

Madam Alorwu-Tay, speaking in Hohoe after her vetting to contest the parliamentary primaries of the Party on May 13, said she was the perfect candidate for the Constituency.

She said her past record as a District Chief Executive and being the best two times in the region showed how incredibly she performed.

Madam Alorwu-Tay said as an MP, she had committed her Common Fund to empowering the youth, especially women, through skills training programmes such as hair dressing.

She cited works on toilet and water projects through the building of many boreholes as well as bridges to help commute constitutents and school children.

Madam Alorwu-Tay said although serving under opposition party at the helm of affairs, she did not relent on her efforts to improve the life of constitutents, adding she helped people in the Constituency by footing their educational bills.

Madam Alorwu-Tay is the number one candidate on the ballot paper after she sailed through the vetting process.

She is being contested by Mr Frank Afriyie and Mr Agbesi Nutsu.

Madam Alorwu-Tay expressed her gratitude to all constitutents for their support while urging delegates to give her the nod to lead the Party in the general election.

GNA

