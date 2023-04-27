Activista Ghana sensitises residents of Kpene on climate change

By Solomon Gumah

Kpene (N/R), April 27, GNA – Activista Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, has taken its campaign on climate change to Kpene in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region to sensitise residents of the area on ways to protect the environment.

Residents of the area were sensitised on the importance of planting trees, preserving land and water bodies, and proper use of agro-chemicals.

The event formed part of Activista Ghana’s climate change sensitisation programme dubbed: “Climate Justice Campaign”, which is supported by ActionAid Ghana.

Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista Ghana, speaking during the event, reiterated the need for the citizenry to continue to preserve land and water bodies.

Mr Abdul-Latif urged the youth to lead the crusade against indiscriminate felling of trees and bushfires.

He expressed need for the community members to prioritise and adopt best agricultural practices to protect lands, saying “As farmers, it is important for you to seek advice on how to use agro-chemicals to help preserve the land and enhance high crop yields.”

Some residents pledged their support for the campaign against environmental degradation.

Kpan – Naa Mahamud Alhassan Salifu, Chief of Kpene, commended Activista Ghana for the initiative and said, “Your campaign is in line with our community’s crusade against indiscriminate felling of trees and water pollution.”

