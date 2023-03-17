“You were my everyday guy, friend, and brother”- Wakaso pens down an emotional tribute to Christian Atsu

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Mar. 17, GNA – Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakasu penned down an emotional tribute to national teammate Christian Atsu Twasam who lost his life following a dreadful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in early February.

The 31-year-old was plying his trade with Turkish club Hatayspor before the devastating incident happened.

Wakaso, a close friend to the departed Black Stars winger shed tears in his brief tribute to bid Atsu a farewell at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, where he was in public.

He wrote, “It’s so difficult for me to express in words how I am feeling.

“Since hearing about the earthquake on 6th February, I had hope that you were still alive. I never believed that this hope would turn into sadness.

“You were my everyday guy, my friend, my brother. We played together, we laughed together we ate together.

“You were someone who trusted in everything because, in a good or bad situation, you were always there for me.

“I have been here just looking at our pictures, reading our messages, watching our videos. All I have now are the memories that I will cherish forever.

“Rest in perfect peace. Love from your brother Wakaso Mubarak.”

The final funeral rites of the former Newcastle player drew attendance from dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, politicians including Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Henry Lartey, current and former Black Stars players, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, President of the Ghana Football Association and officials, and Head Coach of the Black Stars Chris Hughton.

Also, international players including Emmanuel Adebayor and the Vice President of Turkish outfit Hatayspor FC Mustapha Özat were there to bid their final goodbye to the illustrious player.

Atsu played 65 times for the senior national where he netted 10 goals, with nine assists.

GNA

