World Theater Day: Stakeholders urged to commit resources to industry

Mr Latif Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Productions, has urged stakeholders in Ghana’s theater industry to commit more resources to the industry.

The playwright was of the view that beyond using drama as a means of social education and change, it would also serve as a means of revenue generation and foreign exchange if given the right push.

He said, stakeholders including the government and private sector must endeavor to commit technical and financial resources to spur the industry to international heights.

Mr Abubakar was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of this year’s World Theater Day celebration on the theme, “Theatre and a Culture of Peace,” which falls Monday, March 27.

He said, the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, must create an avenue and provide resources that would help industry players take Ghana’s theater international.

He however added that theater practitioners must equally put in their best to compliment the effort of government and the private sector to place the industry on the world stage.

“It will take quality productions with the needed financial resources, and the right policies to make an impact on the word stage,” he said.

The World Theatre Day (WTD), initiated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961, has been celebrated annually since 1962 to foster values of theatre as an art form.

Normally, it is a day on which theatre practitioners call to action the government, politicians, as well as institutions and individuals, to realise the potential of theatre to improve every aspect of life.

The day is mainly celebrated by ITI centres, cooperating members, theatre professionals, universities, organisations and enthusiasts.

Mr Abubakar was of the view also that the theater industry was abound with extraordinary talents who would excel if when given the necessary technical and financial support.

“I dare say we have more that what it takes to put the industry on the world stage. What we are left with is the support to do so,” the playwright said.

The playwright, who had partnered with some international organisation including the Spanish Embassy, Star-Ghana, UK Aid, DANIDA and the European Union for several productions, said “the time is right again to take the theater industry beyond the shores of Ghana.”

He said that the Ghanaian theater had yet again become very attractive in recent times, hence the need to “show the world what we have to offer.”

GNA

