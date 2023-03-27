COMOG wishes Muslims peaceful and blessed month of Ramadan 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, March 25, GNA – The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG) on behalf of Muslim Stakeholder Organisations and Institutions (MSOIs) has extended warm wishes to all Muslims in Ghana and beyond for a peaceful and blessed month of Ramadan.

This was in a statement signed by Mohammed Shamsudeen Shaibu, Chairman, Media and PRO Committee on behalf of Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, COMOG President and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It stated that Ramadan was the fasting month during which Muslims around the globe reflected on and renewed their commitment to Allah.

It said Muslims honoured each day of Ramadan as a day of patience, endurance through fasting and each night as a night of gratitude through prayers, adding that Ramadan was also a month of giving as Muslims, reaching out to assist those afflicted by hunger, poverty and diseases.

The COMOG said; “As an umbrella body in Ghana, we wish on behalf of all Muslim organisations to call for special prayers for the success of recently adopted Supreme Ummah Constitution for Muslim leadership in Ghana by Muslim Chiefs, Imams and MSOIs.”

The statement urged all Muslims to remember the legislators (MPs) in their prayers to succeed in passing of the Proper Human Sexual Right and Family Values private member bill, which is scheduled to be tabled for second reading and debate in Parliament in this Ramadan.

“The successful passage of this bill will bring about security and promotion of moral and cultural values in Ghana. The Gayism and Lesbianism which is foreign to our culture must therefore not be encouraged, hence the anticipation that, the bill is going to be passed in this Ramadan,” it stated.

The statement called on all Muslims across the country to pray to Allah to grant the MPs wisdom for love of Allah and the country, so as to take that decision in the interest of Ghana and a better future for the children.

“May this Holy Month bring about blessings and rewards of all our good deeds and accept all our prayers.”

GNA

