Volta Region’s economy receives boost by hosting Independence Day Parade  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 6, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says the Volta Region is experiencing an economic boost by hosting this year’s Independence Day Anniversary Parade.

The region is hosting the 66th edition of the rotational event, which began in 2017.

This year’s anniversary is on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose” being held at the Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

Mr Awume, addressing worshippers of the Reverend Seeger Congregation, noted that the venue for the event had received a face-lift, while the Ho township roads, as well as the Atimpoku-Ho Road, were being fixed.

Businesses in the region, including hotels, are seeing high patronage, corroborated by reports that hotels in the Ho Municipality are fully booked.

All roads leading to the Ho Municipality and the principal streets in the town had been decorated with Ghana flags to mark the occasion.

Streetlights on the road leading to the Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu have all been fixed.

The theme of the event tasked all citizens, especially those in the municipality, to be united.

Mr Awume admonished the people to instil the spirit of love, unity and strength in their wards to enable them to become responsible citizens in future.

He called for collective responsibility by all to work towards the growth of the municipality and the nation.

“Despite the challenges being faced by Ghanaians, I’m hopeful that all shall pass”.

Reverend Peter M. Nabicha, the Hohoe District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, led prayers for the nation, region and municipality as well as activities to commemorate Independence Day.

GNA

