US supports National Health Insurance with $5m

Accra, March 21, GNA- The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) of Ghana has received a $5 million funding commitment from the United States of America (USA) to enhance the delivery of healthcare.

Madam Virginia Palmer, the Ambassador of US to Ghana, said this at the launch of a five-year partnership to support digitisation of processes of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Accra.

The NHIA- United States Agency for International Development (USIAD) partnership is aimed at improving NHIA’s capacity to digitalise all its information systems, ensure available data to better communicate the Scheme’s financial and programmatic status to stakeholders.

It is to also build the systems of the Authority to monitor and help in advocating for improved quality of care across public, faith-based and private health care facilities, while contributing to better health outcomes across the country.

“The health sector is at the core of Ghana’s development. It is essential for the wellbeing of all Ghanaians that funding for health is prioritised. A healthy population is the basis for a prosperous population,” said Mad Palmer.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, and Management Board of NHIA, were at the signing ceremony.

The integrated health programming of USAID aids the Ghanaian government in strengthening its healthcare infrastructure and addressing COVID-19, malaria, HIV, and other global health security issues as well as maternal, reproductive, new-born, and child health, social protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

It also supports the Government in building a more resilient health system and preparing Ghana to face future health emergencies.

USAID is the leading US Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realise their potential.

USAID’s activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana to advance an integrated approach to development and promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.

GNA

