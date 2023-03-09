Ukraine reports new wave of missile strikes across the country 

Kiev, Mar. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Several Ukrainian cities reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes early on Thursday morning.

Eyewitness reports circulating on social media spoke of violent explosions in Kiev.

In the capital, the southern district of Holosiiv was hit, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram.

Some 15% of households in the city were currently without electricity, he added.

Russian missile strikes targeting the energy infrastructure also caused power cuts in the southern region of Odessa as well as in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, according to the local authorities.

“As a result of massive rocket attacks, a regional energy infrastructure object was hit and a residential building was damaged,” Odessa’s military governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov spoke of 15 strikes in the region.

Russia launched its full-blown invasion of neighbouring Ukraine more than a year ago.

After conquering parts of Ukraine, particularly in the east of the country, in the initial stages of the war, Moscow’s progress stalled after meeting fierce resistance from the Ukrainian side.

