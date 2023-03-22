TVET offers many economic opportunities for women

BY Albert Ansah

Accra, March 22, GNA – Women and girls have been encouraged to access Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) to tap into the economic potentials of the sector.

The advent of innovation and technology had made the field less labour intensive and friendly for women.

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, gave the advice at the third annual Women in TVET Conference, organized by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

It was on the theme, ” Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

Madam Ampofo said, “Sadly, while TVET has great potential to promote the productive participation of women in the dynamic labour market, this potential remains largely untapped.”

She stated that in most developing countries like Ghana, the number of women enrolled in TVET was low.

“The numbers are even lower in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields. The idea that physical strength is a prerequisite in TVET labour-intensive environments is sadly still prevalent,” she said.

Ms Ampofo recommended to the TVET institutes and employers to provide a safe space for girls and women, combating stereotypes, bullying and harassment.

She urged regulators in the TVET space to monitor and evaluate the impact of government strategies to promote gender equality in STEM-related TVET.”

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General of the Commission For Technical And Vocational Education and Training, said his outfit was committed to regulating, promoting and administering TVET on transformation and innovation, for sustainable development.

According to him, the partnership with World University Service of Canada (WUSC) came as a step in promoting the participation of women in the TVET sector who would take high positions soon.

“As part of my TVET campaign, which is being implemented by the Commission for TVET to change the perception about women in TV. The women in TV conference was organised to showcase the opportunities offered through TVET.”

He noted that there was the need to encourage more women to take up leadership roles and also challenge gender stereotypes the Ghanaian society offers.

Madam Louise Paris, Deputy Director, High Commission of Canada in Ghana, also noted that there was a need to promote gender equality in societies for women to be empowered to take ventures in the Technical and Vocational sector.

She said the Commission was still working closely to organise digital literacy training in technology for women and girls to improve their lives and also equip them with the needed skills.

As part of the Programme, a manual to upgrade facilitators in Welding and Fabrication, Electrical Installation and Automotive Practical Skills training in TVET was also launched.

GNA

