Treason trial: Court orders Director of Legal Aid to get Debrah lawyer

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, March 03, GNA – The Accra High Court trying the ten persons accused of plotting to overthrow the government has asked the Director of Legal Aid to get Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, one of the accused persons, a legal representative.

This followed the accused person’s plea for a Defense counsel since he could not afford one after his former counsel, Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, withdrew his services.

“Things are difficult for me, I am pleading with the Court if it could get me a lawyer from Legal Aid, I would appreciate it,” he prayed the Court.

The three-member Court made up of Justices Hafisata Amaleboba, and Stephen Oppong and presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe before granting his prayer noted that there was no appearance for him.

” He now says that he is not able to meet the financial obligations put up by lawyers, the Director of Legal Aid is, therefore, ordered to provide a lawyer for Debrah before March 13, 2023.

“This is to give the new lawyer time to study the documents and conduct the cross-examination of Dr Frederick Mac Palm on March 13, 2023,” the Court added.

Debrah, a freight forwarder, a few days ago informed the High Court trying them that Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu had withdrawn his services from him.

This was when all the accused persons were reporting back to the Court after an order to produce their disclosures.

He said Mr Adawudu called and told him, he (the lawyer) could not represent him again, so he pleaded with the Court to give him time to talk to him.

Debrah, who failed to secure the services of a lawyer, pleaded with the Court for time to search for a new defence counsel but could not meet the financial demands.

Bright Alan Debrah is facing a conspiracy charge to commit a crime with high treason.

He is standing trial with Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and ACP Dr Agordzo.

They have all denied their respective charges.

