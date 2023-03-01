Trader granted bail for defrauding another 

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, March 01, GNA – A 25-year-old trader, who allegedly took GH₵250,000.00 from another trader under the pretext of giving him a Kia Rhino truck but failed, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Michael Azu, who was charged with defrauding by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah and granted the accused person a GH₵300,000.00 bail with two sureties – Civil Servants.

The case has been adjourned to March 8, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police, Augustus Yirenkyi, told the Court that the complainant was a trader and a resident of Old Fadama, a Suburb of Accra, while the accused person resided at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The prosecution said both parties knew themselves as they both sold sachets of water in large quantities.

It said in September 2020, the accused person allegedly approached the complainant at his working place at Konkomba to get GH₵250,000.00 from him for his brother in abroad, who had shipped Kia Rhino trucks to him to be cleared at Tema harbour.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly told the complainant that if he gave him the amount to clear the cars, he would give him one to supply his sachet of water.

The prosecution said the complainant believed the accused person and made payment to that effect.

It said the accused person after taking the money went into hiding.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

