Canadian Murder case: Safina unable to execute bail as Police awaits AG’s advice 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 01, GNA- Safina Mohammed Adizatu, aka Safina Mohammed, a student, being held for her involvement in the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian on vacation in Ghana, is yet to execute a GHC500,000 bail bond extended to her.

A Tema High Court last month admitted her to bail in the sum of GHC500,000 to be justified with two sureties.

She was also ordered to report to the Police every Tuesday by the High Court.

Safina and her accomplice Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a technical officer, appeared before the Adentan District Court today.

Safina was escorted to the court premises by the police, an indication that she had not been able to execute her bail bond.

Arku, her accomplice is also on bail.

At the District Court on Tuesday, February 28, the prosecution officially served the District Court with a “true copy of the bail terms of the High Court.”

Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, one of the prosecutors, informed the District Court that the Police were waiting for the Attorney General’s advice.

The matter was, therefore, adjourned to March 17.

Safina is standing trial over the alleged murder of Osei (her boyfriend) who allegedly suffered several stabbings on his chin jaw and back and was later strangled.

Safina and Arku are being jointly held on the charges of conspiracy and murder. The District Court preserved their pleas.

The prosecution indicated that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Osei visited Safina, his finance, who resided at Ashaley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night with her.

According to the prosecution, at night, Safina Arku and other accomplices yet to be identified and arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei several times with a knife and strangled him.

It said Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Safina and Arku while Osei’s body was in the room for 24 hours.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house where Osei had parked his Toyota Tundra.

The prosecution told the court on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that at about 0400 hours, Safina called a Policeman alleging that her boyfriend visited her and had died in her room.

It said a police patrol team, which rushed to the scene found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

According to the prosecution Safina and Osei were nowhere to be found.

The Police, however, traced Safina to Ashaley Botwe School Junction and arrested her.

It said Arku who escaped to Kumasi after the crime was picked up by the Police later.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

