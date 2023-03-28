Total of 65 Teams from 17 Countries to Participate in Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Sofia, March 28, (BTA/GNA) – More than 65 teams from 17 countries will participate in the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup and the accompanying international Academic Cup tournament, which will be held between March 30 and April 2 at Levski Sofia hall in the capital, the Bulgarian federation said Tuesday. The competition is organized together with the Academic Club.

There will be 23 teams competing in the World Cup and 42 in the international tournament.

According to the schedule, the competition starts at 3.45 pm on April 30 and at 11.00 am on April 31. On April 1 (Saturday) the start is at 3.30 pm and the finals on Sunday are from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Bulgaria’s women’s and girls’ national teams will show their new performances.

