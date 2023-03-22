The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation celebrates Passover 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, March 22, GNA – The over 200 churches of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation in Ghana have started their 38th annual Feast of Passover anniversary celebration at Otiakrom-Shallom, near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Dr Apostle E.H. Agbelenyo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Congregation celebrates three annual festivals endorsed by the prophetic scriptures.

He mentioned them as the Feast of Passover, the Feast of Weeks, and the Feast of Tabernacles and holds a day’s fast on Atonement Day on the 10th Ethanium every year.

Dr Apostle Agbelenyo said the belief and the practices of the church were the Everlasting Covenant, the Temple Ordinance, the Dietary Ordinance, the belief in Christ Jesus, the holy spirit, the resurrection of the dead, judgement day, the prophetic gentile kingdoms and the advent of Christ Jesus.

He urged Christians to continue to give offertory in the church to receive blessings, long life and development from God, the Creator of heavens and earth, quoting Exodus 29:42-44.

GNA

