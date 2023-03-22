Bawiesebelle enskins new Paramount Chief 

By Mohammed Balu

Bawiesebelle, (UW/R), March 22, GNA-A 68-year-old trader and poultry farmer, Alhaji Abdul Salam Akate, has been enskinned the paramount Chief of the Bawiesebelle traditional area in the Sissala East Municipality.

He comes with the skin name Kuoro Balugubanie Sapara II. Kuoro Balugubanie Sapara II was 2007 adjudged the National Best farmer of Ghana.

In an inaugural address, Kuoro Sapara II called on relatives to be united and come together to push the development agenda of the area forward.

“We must also learn to live as brothers and sisters so as not to perish and if we are strongly bonded in unity we will win the war against poverty,” he said.

He said it was high time they did away with all the bad traditional practices and appealed to sub-chiefs, elders, youth, and women to join hands to achieve the much-needed development in health and education.

Kuoro Sapara II called for friendship and partnership with institutions and development partners and other traditional areas to bring development to the area.

“My coronation today is a declaration of my resolve to serve you and I shall remain faithful, and safeguard the rich culture that had been bequeathed to us,” he said.

Kuoro Sapara II appealed to the government to tackle the bad road network and provide telecommunication services to Bawiesebelle.

Dr Alhaji Mahamud Bawumia, the Vice President in a speech read on his behalf praised the newly enskinned Chief for the many jobs he created in employing the teeming youth of the country through his poultry farming and others.

He assured the people of Bawiesebelle that the government would continue to work with traditional rulers for improved conditions.

An amount of GH¢15,000 was donated on behalf of the vice President for the coronation and to support the Bawiesebelle Development Association.

