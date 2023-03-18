Takyi eyes a return to the amateur ranks  

Accra, March 18, GNA – Samuel Takyi bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is eyeing a return to the amateur ranks less than two years after joining the professional ranks.

Takyi, in an interview with the media said, he was contemplating on making a return to the Olympic Games next year in France, adding that he wants to carry the flag of Ghana high at the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana next year as well as the Olympics.

“Participating in the 2023 Africa Games would be part of my contribution to the success of the event. I also want to participate in the qualifiers for the Olympic in a bid to make my dreams of a second Olympic appearance a reality,” he added.

Professional boxers are allowed to participate in the Olympic Games since 2016, after the rules were changed.

Takyi, stated that, he lost to an American professional boxer in the semi-finals of the last Olympic Games and was hopeful of going back to represent Ghana in the amateur ranks though he was now a professional.

“After researching and learning a lot, I have decided to have a second shot at the Olympic Games.

“I really love the scene when we arrived for the Olympic Games and the love Ghanaians showed us. I am fully ready to come back to the Black Bombers and help Ghana to win gold.

“I want to be on record as a two time Olympian because I want to meet the IOC President once again, he is my friend,” he noted.

Takyi who currently trains with Coach Dr. Ofori Asare at the Wisdom Boxing Gym.

Samuel Takyi who is Africa’s leading boxer after defeating the first and second continental contenders at the last Africa Boxing Championship in Senegal.

